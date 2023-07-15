The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .237 with eight doubles and five walks.

In 51.3% of his 39 games this season, Trejo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this season.

In 10 games this season (25.6%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (20.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .237 AVG .237 .258 OBP .274 .305 SLG .305 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 10 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings