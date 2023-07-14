Rockies vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest at Coors Field has the New York Yankees (49-42) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (34-57) at 8:40 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (0-1) for the Yankees and Austin Gomber (7-7) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.
- Colorado has a mark of 8-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (393 total, 4.3 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.71 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|@ Astros
|L 4-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Bielak
|July 5
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs J.P. France
|July 7
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Ross Stripling
|July 8
|@ Giants
|L 5-3
|Connor Seabold vs Ryan Walker
|July 9
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
|July 14
|Yankees
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Carlos Rodón
|July 15
|Yankees
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 16
|Yankees
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Gerrit Cole
|July 18
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
