Randal Grichuk is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Carlos Rodon and the New York YankeesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .294 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

In 72.2% of his games this year (39 of 54), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in four games this season (7.4%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Grichuk has driven home a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games.

In 46.3% of his games this season (25 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .324 AVG .263 .384 OBP .333 .480 SLG .424 13 XBH 10 1 HR 3 8 RBI 13 26/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 1

