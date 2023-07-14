Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randal Grichuk is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Carlos Rodon and the New York YankeesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .294 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- In 72.2% of his games this year (39 of 54), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (7.4%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Grichuk has driven home a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games.
- In 46.3% of his games this season (25 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.324
|AVG
|.263
|.384
|OBP
|.333
|.480
|SLG
|.424
|13
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|13
|26/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Rodon (0-1) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
