Qinwen Zheng 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Odds
As play in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open nears an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Qinwen Zheng against Emma Navarro. At +300, Zheng has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Country Time Club.
Zheng at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 14-23
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Zheng's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 4:00 AM ET), Zheng will play Navarro, after beating Diane Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the last round.
Zheng has current moneyline odds of -160 to win her next match against Navarro. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Qinwen Zheng Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +2000
- 32nd Palermo Ladies Open odds to win: +300
Zheng Stats
- Zheng beat Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
- Zheng is 29-19 over the past year, with no tournament wins.
- In five tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Zheng has gone 8-4.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Zheng has played 48 matches and 22.0 games per match.
- Over the past year, Zheng has played 12 matches on clay, and 22.8 games per match.
- Zheng has won 31.3% of her return games and 76.1% of her service games over the past year.
- On clay over the past 12 months, Zheng has claimed 73.1% of her service games and 35.7% of her return games.
