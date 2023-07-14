No. 169-ranked Elias Ymer will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 111), one of four matches in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals in Salzburg, Austria today. All the tennis action will be streaming live.

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: July 14

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 14

Match Round Match Time Blaz Rola vs. Filip Misolic Quarterfinal 6:30 AM ET Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Elias Ymer Quarterfinal 6:30 AM ET Nerman Fatic vs. Sebastian Ofner Quarterfinal 8:30 AM ET Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Neumayer Quarterfinal 11:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Cerundolo vs. Ymer

The 21-year-old Cerundolo is 10-11 this year, and still looking for his first tournament win.

The 27-year-old Ymer, who is still looking for his first tournament victory of 2023, is 13-13 this year.

Cerundolo has played 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match.

In his 19 matches on clay this year, Cerundolo has played an average of 21.6 games.

So far this year, Cerundolo has won 68.5% of his service games and 23.4% of his return games.

Ymer is averaging 23.7 games per match in his 26 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 49.0% game winning percentage.

In 14 matches on clay surfaces this year, Ymer averages 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set with a 49.8% game winning percentage.

Ymer has a 71.9% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (110 service games won out of 153) and a 26.7% return game winning percentage (40 return games won out of 150).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Blaz Rola Vit Kopriva 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 Round of 16 Filip Misolic Manuel Guinard 7-5, 7-6 Round of 16 Nerman Fatic Jurij Rodionov 7-5, 6-4 Round of 16 Sebastian Ofner Lukas Klein 6-4, 7-5 Round of 16

