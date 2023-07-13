Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:34 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.
- Offensively, Denver ranked 21st in the NFL with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- As the underdog, Denver had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- Also, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- Josey Jewell posted two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games last year.
Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of July 13 at 5:34 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.