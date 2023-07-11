The WNBA schedule on Tuesday includes the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) hosting Brianna Turner and the Phoenix Mercury (4-14) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Las Vegas picked up a 113-89 win against Minnesota. The Aces were led by Kelsey Plum's 40 points and four assists and Jackie Young's 17 points and eight assists. With a final score of 78-72, Phoenix defeated Los Angeles the last time out. Brittney Griner led the team (29 PTS, 11 REB, 66.7 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1000 to win)

Mercury (+1000 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in points scored (77 per game) and ninth in points allowed (85.2).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (29.6 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (34.5).

This season the Mercury are ranked fifth in the league in assists at 20 per game.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (16.3 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.7).

The Mercury are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.2%).

Phoenix is ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.8 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.9%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury put up 77.9 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (76.1). Defensively they concede 81.7 per game, seven fewer points than on the road (88.7).

At home Phoenix averages 30.7 rebounds per game, 2.1 more than on the road (28.6). It concedes 32.6 rebounds per game at home, 3.8 fewer than away (36.4).

At home the Mercury are averaging 20.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (19.7).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (16.8) than away (15.9), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12.1) than away (13.2).

At home the Mercury make 6.3 treys per game, 0.3 less than on the road (6.6). They shoot 31.5% from beyond the arc at home, 0.6% higher than on the road (30.9%).

This year, Phoenix is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.4). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than away (34.2%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won two (16.7%) of those contests.

The Mercury have played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

Phoenix is 5-12-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 9.1% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.