The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ryan McMahon and others in this contest.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 83 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .260/.342/.473 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .245/.327/.379 so far this season.

Profar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (7-7) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.145 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jun. 12 7.0 7 3 3 6 0

