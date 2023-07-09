The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will play on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 393 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.76 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.554 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (4-9) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

