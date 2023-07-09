Logan Webb is starting for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +220. San Francisco is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -275 +220 8 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -130

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 31 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been at least a +220 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 89 chances.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-24 14-32 15-21 19-35 21-40 13-16

