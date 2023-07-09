The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .294 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

In 72.2% of his games this season (39 of 54), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has had an RBI in 17 games this year (31.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%).

He has scored in 25 games this year (46.3%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .324 AVG .263 .384 OBP .333 .480 SLG .424 13 XBH 10 1 HR 3 8 RBI 13 26/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 1

