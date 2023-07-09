Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .294 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- In 72.2% of his games this season (39 of 54), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has had an RBI in 17 games this year (31.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%).
- He has scored in 25 games this year (46.3%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.324
|AVG
|.263
|.384
|OBP
|.333
|.480
|SLG
|.424
|13
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|13
|26/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
