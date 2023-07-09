On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .297.
  • In 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jones has driven home a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.283 AVG .308
.367 OBP .400
.491 SLG .492
5 XBH 8
3 HR 2
8 RBI 6
16/7 K/BB 28/9
4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Webb (7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.