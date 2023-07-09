Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .261 with seven doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
- In 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.252
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.347
|.374
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/11
|K/BB
|24/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
