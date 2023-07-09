Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Sunday, Elias Diaz (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 65th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (52 of 78), with multiple hits 21 times (26.9%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (29.5%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.321
|AVG
|.236
|.358
|OBP
|.301
|.545
|SLG
|.336
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9).
