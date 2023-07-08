The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will have Stephan Jaeger in the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Jaeger at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Jaeger has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Jaeger has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once.

Jaeger hopes to make the cut for the ninth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -6 278 0 25 1 3 $2.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Jaeger placed 30th in his lone recent finish at this event in three trips.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The average course Jaeger has played i the last year (7,279 yards) is 10 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

Jaeger shot better than 65% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Jaeger carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jaeger carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Jaeger recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Jaeger's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Jaeger finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jaeger underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.