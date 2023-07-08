The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Giants.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .294 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk has recorded a hit in 38 of 53 games this year (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).

In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (30.2%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .324 AVG .263 .384 OBP .336 .480 SLG .432 13 XBH 10 1 HR 3 8 RBI 12 26/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings