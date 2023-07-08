Danielle Kang will play at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Kang at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Danielle Kang Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Kang has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Kang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Kang has finished in the top 10 in two of her past five appearances.

Kang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Kang hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 22 -6 275 0 15 3 6 $788,237

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,509 yards, Pebble Beach Golf Links is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,026 yards .

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

Kang will take to the 6,509-yard course this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,584 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang finished in the 37th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

She averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the 57th percentile among all competitors.

Kang was better than 98% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Kang recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kang recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

Kang's five birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that last competition, Kang's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Kang finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kang finished without one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Kang Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

