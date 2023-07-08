Following the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open, Bailey Tardy is atop the leaderboard with a score of -7.

Looking to place a wager on Bailey Tardy at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Bailey Tardy Insights

Tardy has finished under par seven times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Tardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Tardy has won one of her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Tardy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 40 -1 243 1 5 1 1 $37,438

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Tardy won this tournament in 2023, the last time she entered it.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,509-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Tardy has played in the past year has been 22 yards longer than the 6,509 yards Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at for this event.

Tardy's Last Time Out

Tardy was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was below average, putting her in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Tardy was better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Tardy failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Tardy carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Tardy's two birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Tardy's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Tardy ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Tardy bettered the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Tardy's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

