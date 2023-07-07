The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 80 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 65.1% of his 83 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this year (27 of 83), with more than one RBI nine times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .275 AVG .241 .353 OBP .330 .490 SLG .443 19 XBH 17 7 HR 6 26 RBI 17 60/18 K/BB 49/21 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings