LaMonte Wade Jr and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies play at Oracle Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:15 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.341/.466 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .246/.328/.382 on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 29 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .279/.410/.446 so far this year.

Wade will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .282/.357/.451 on the season.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

