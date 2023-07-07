LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 78 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 266 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 385 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.81 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.566 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (6-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has earned a quality start six times in 17 starts this season.

Gomber will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home - -

