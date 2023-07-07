MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, July 7
As we approach Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Cardinals (Jordan Montgomery) against the White Sox (Dylan Cease).
Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for July 7.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Blue Jays at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (0-0) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (1-3) when the clubs play on Friday.
|TOR: Manoah
|DET: Faedo
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|-
|ERA
|5.54
|-
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Tigers
- TOR Odds to Win: -135
- DET Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Sandy Alcantara (3-7) when the teams meet Friday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|MIA: Alcantara
|17 (98.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (107.2 IP)
|3.94
|ERA
|5.02
|10.3
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-2) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|ATL: Morton
|TB: Glasnow
|16 (90.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|4.50
|10.4
|K/9
|14.0
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- ATL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-6) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will look to Carlos Rodon (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|CHC: Taillon
|NYY: Rodon
|14 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.93
|ERA
|-
|8.3
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- CHC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (0-1) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Trevor Williams (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|TEX: Bradford
|WSH: Williams
|6 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (85 IP)
|4.98
|ERA
|4.34
|10.0
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Nationals
- TEX Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (2-3) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|KC: Lynch
|CLE: Civale
|7 (41.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (45.2 IP)
|4.14
|ERA
|2.96
|6.1
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (2-7) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|OAK: Medina
|BOS: Bernardino
|11 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (26.2 IP)
|6.37
|ERA
|2.70
|8.2
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Bailey Ober (5-4) when the teams meet Friday.
|BAL: Irvin
|MIN: Ober
|9 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (76.2 IP)
|6.32
|ERA
|2.70
|8.0
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -150
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (5-6) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (6-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|SEA: Castillo
|HOU: Brown
|17 (100.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (91 IP)
|3.14
|ERA
|3.86
|10.2
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -110
- SEA Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-0) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (6-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|CIN: Abbott
|MIL: Burnes
|6 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (101.1 IP)
|1.21
|ERA
|4.00
|10.1
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Cease (3-3) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|STL: Montgomery
|CHW: Cease
|17 (98.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (96.2 IP)
|3.28
|ERA
|4.10
|8.3
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at White Sox
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (7-8) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|PIT: Hill
|ARI: Gallen
|17 (94 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (111.1 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|3.15
|8.4
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -200
- PIT Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Padres Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Yu Darvish (5-6) when the clubs play on Friday.
|NYM: Verlander
|SD: Darvish
|11 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (80 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|4.84
|7.7
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -125
- NYM Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mets at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-3) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Tony Gonsolin (4-3) when the teams face off Friday.
|LAA: Canning
|LAD: Gonsolin
|13 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (61 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|3.69
|9.0
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -175
- LAA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (6-7) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2) when the clubs play on Friday.
|COL: Gomber
|SF: Stripling
|17 (84 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (37.1 IP)
|6.64
|ERA
|6.51
|6.4
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.