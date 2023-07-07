A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Napheesa Collier (third, 22.6 points per game) and Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.8) -- square off when the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have compiled a 4-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Minnesota has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

In the Lynx's 17 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

A total of eight Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.

