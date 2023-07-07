A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Napheesa Collier (third, 22.6 points per game) and Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.8) -- square off when the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-4.5) 163 -200 +170
BetMGM Lynx (-4.5) 162.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Lynx (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +150
Tipico Lynx (-3.5) 164.5 -160 +125

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have compiled a 4-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • In the Lynx's 17 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
  • A total of eight Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.

