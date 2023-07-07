Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .277.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (37 of 58), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, Castro has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.308
|AVG
|.244
|.304
|OBP
|.283
|.352
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Stripling (0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.51, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
