Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on July 7 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 66th in slugging.
- In 51 of 76 games this season (67.1%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (35.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.1%).
- In 30.3% of his games this year (23 of 76), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.321
|AVG
|.237
|.358
|OBP
|.304
|.545
|SLG
|.341
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|36/12
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.51 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 6.51 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
