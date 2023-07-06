Eury Perez gets the nod for the Miami Marlins on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 23rd in MLB action with 82 total home runs.

Miami is 20th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Marlins have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Miami has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (371 total runs).

The Marlins are 13th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

Marlins hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami's 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 398 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.487 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Perez (5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Perez is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Perez heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (5-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away - -

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.