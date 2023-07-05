The Phoenix Mercury (3-12) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for their Wednesday, July 5 game against the New York Liberty (11-4) at Barclays Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mercury dropped their most recent game 86-76 against the Lynx on Saturday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shey Peddy Out Achilles 5.7 1 2.1 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.7 0.2 0.6

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Twitter, YES, and AZFamily Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is posting team highs in points (19.8 per game) and assists (1.8). And she is contributing 6.1 rebounds, making 61.1% of her shots from the field (second in league).

Sug Sutton leads the Mercury in assists (5.2 per game), and puts up 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Mercury get 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Diana Taurasi.

Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 43.8% of her shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Brianna Turner is posting a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per contest. And she is delivering 3.2 points and 1.4 assists, making 75.9% of her shots from the field.

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -14.5 164.5

