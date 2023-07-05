Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .264 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 36 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 54), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (15 of 54), with two or more RBI three times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.252
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.348
|.374
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.13 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
