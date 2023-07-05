Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of them.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21 games this year (28.0%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this season (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.288
|AVG
|.191
|.369
|OBP
|.280
|.455
|SLG
|.298
|18
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|12
|24/19
|K/BB
|38/17
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send France (3-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.13 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
