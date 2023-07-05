The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 68th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 75 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (28.0%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.0% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .321 AVG .237 .358 OBP .306 .545 SLG .344 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 35/12 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings