Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 68th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 75 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (28.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.0% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.321
|AVG
|.237
|.358
|OBP
|.306
|.545
|SLG
|.344
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- France (3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.13 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
