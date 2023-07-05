C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, C.J. Cron (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .242 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Cron has had a hit in 27 of 43 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits eight times (18.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this season (17 of 43), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.260
|AVG
|.225
|.301
|OBP
|.276
|.416
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|10
|22/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 95 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending France (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
