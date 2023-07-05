On Wednesday, C.J. Cron (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .242 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Cron has had a hit in 27 of 43 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits eight times (18.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.5% of his games this season (17 of 43), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .260 AVG .225 .301 OBP .276 .416 SLG .425 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 11 RBI 10 22/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

