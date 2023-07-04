Rockies vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (47-38) and the Colorado Rockies (33-53) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on July 4.
The Astros will look to Brandon Bielak (3-4) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-8).
Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
|Rockies Injury Report
|Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rockies Player Props
|Astros vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Rockies
|Astros vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Rockies have won in 30, or 40.5%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 11 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (380 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.81 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Kyle Freeland vs Michael Grove
|June 29
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Peter Lambert vs Brendan White
|July 2
|Tigers
|L 14-9
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Bielak
|July 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Chase Anderson vs J.P. France
|July 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
|July 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
|July 14
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
