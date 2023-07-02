Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 79 hits and an OBP of .348, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his games this year (53 of 80), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 80), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.0%).
- In 45.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.277
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.339
|.480
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|59/18
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
