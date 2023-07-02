The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 79 hits and an OBP of .348, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 66.3% of his games this year (53 of 80), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 80), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.0%).

In 45.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .277 AVG .252 .357 OBP .339 .480 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 59/18 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings