The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field at Coors Field against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 73 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in baseball.

Colorado is 16th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Rockies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.255).

Colorado ranks 15th in runs scored with 371 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Rockies strike out nine times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Colorado's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).

The Rockies average MLB's second-worst WHIP (1.557).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Seabold is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

Seabold is looking to collect his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb

