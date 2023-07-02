Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Randal Grichuk (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .288 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 35 of 49 games this season (71.4%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).
- In 49 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (44.9%), including five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.316
|AVG
|.256
|.374
|OBP
|.323
|.449
|SLG
|.384
|12
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|11
|25/7
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
