The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Sunday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and LaMonte Wade Jr among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank ninth in MLB action with 103 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

New York ranks 20th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Mets' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

New York has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (368 total runs).

The Mets' .315 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Mets strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

The Mets have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.366).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 99 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

San Francisco ranks 13th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 397 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.254 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

David Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.00 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Peterson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Peterson will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ross Stripling (0-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw three innings out of the bullpen against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

None of Stripling's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.5 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Brewers W 7-2 Home David Peterson Julio Teheran 6/28/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Home Kodai Senga Wade Miley 6/29/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 6/30/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Carlos Carrasco Alex Cobb 7/1/2023 Giants W 4-1 Home Justin Verlander Anthony DeSclafani 7/2/2023 Giants - Home David Peterson Ross Stripling 7/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kodai Senga Zach Davies 7/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 7/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Carlos Carrasco Tommy Henry 7/7/2023 Padres - Away Justin Verlander Michael Wacha 7/8/2023 Padres - Away David Peterson -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Blue Jays W 3-0 Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away Logan Webb Trevor Richards 6/29/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets W 5-4 Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets L 4-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Bryce Miller 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Anthony DeSclafani Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.