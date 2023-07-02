The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .256 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (34 of 52), with multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).

In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season (18 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .245 AVG .268 .330 OBP .343 .373 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 16/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings