The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

In 47 of 73 games this year (64.4%) Profar has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.4% of his games this year, Profar has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 73 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .283 AVG .196 .362 OBP .280 .441 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 18 RBI 12 24/18 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 0

