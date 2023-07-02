On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Matt Manning

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .270.

Tovar enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 73.1% of his games this season (57 of 78), with at least two hits 17 times (21.8%).

He has homered in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven in a run in 29 games this year (37.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .293 AVG .242 .329 OBP .279 .487 SLG .386 17 XBH 13 5 HR 3 24 RBI 16 37/6 K/BB 41/7 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings