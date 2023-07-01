Tyler Badie and the Denver Broncos will match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Badie's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Tyler Badie Injury Status

Badie is currently not on the injured list.

Tyler Badie 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 1 CAR, 0 YDS (0.0 YPC), 0 TD 1 TAR, 1 REC, 24 YDS, 1 TD

Tyler Badie Fantasy Insights

Tyler Badie 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 18 Chargers 1 0 0 1 24 1

