Ryan McMahon will lead the way for the Colorado Rockies (33-51) on Saturday, July 1, when they square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (35-46) at Coors Field at 9:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers -110 moneyline odds. A 12-run over/under has been set in this game.

Rockies vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - COL vs Matthew Boyd - DET (5-5, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.

The Rockies have a record of 3-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 52.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (39.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 27 of 69 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

