Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field on Saturday, at 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (73).

Colorado ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .402.

The Rockies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.256).

Colorado ranks 12th in runs scored with 369 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies' .317 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Rockies strike out nine times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.

Colorado has a 5.75 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in MLB (1.563).

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold -

