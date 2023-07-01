Rockies vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (33-51) and Detroit Tigers (35-46) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on July 1.
The Tigers will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (5-5, 1.35), while the Rockies' starter for this game has yet to be determined.
Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Rockies as the favorite once.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rockies have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rockies have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won three of those games.
- This season Colorado has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 369 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Kyle Freeland vs Michael Grove
|June 29
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
|July 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
