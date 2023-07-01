At +12500, Randy Gregory is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 40th-best in the league.

Randy Gregory 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +12500 40th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Randy Gregory Insights

Gregory had 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks last year.

The Broncos ranked 19th in pass offense (211.3 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (210.2 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Denver put up 113.8 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 10th defensively with 109.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

