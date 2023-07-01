On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Tigers Starter: Brendan White
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .294.
  • Grichuk has recorded a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (8.3%).
  • In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 22
.330 AVG .256
.388 OBP .323
.468 SLG .384
12 XBH 7
0 HR 2
7 RBI 11
24/7 K/BB 19/8
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
  • White makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • In seven appearances this season, he has put up a 5.23 ERA and averages 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .256 against him.
