Saturday's WNBA schedule includes Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx (6-9) hitting the road to match up with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-11) at Footprint Center. The opening tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix picked up an 85-63 win versus Indiana last time out. The team was led by Griner's 22 points and Diana Taurasi's 17 points and six assists. With a final score of 99-97, Minnesota defeated Seattle the last time out. Collier led the team (31 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 6 BLK, 52.4 FG%).

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-125 to win)

Mercury (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+105 to win)

Lynx (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-1.5)

Mercury (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury have been falling short on both offense and defense this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in points per game (76.6) and third-worst in points allowed per game (85.8).

Phoenix has struggled to collect rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 29.0 boards per game. It ranks eighth by allowing 35.2 boards per contest.

The Mercury rank fifth in the WNBA with 19.9 dimes per game.

Phoenix has struggled in the turnover area this year, ranking worst in the league with 15.8 turnovers per game. It ranks ninth with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

When it comes to threes, the Mercury are coming up short, as they rank second-worst in the league in threes made (6.4 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (30.3%).

This year, Phoenix is allowing 7.8 threes per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 34.0% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury's offense has been much better in home games (78.1 PPG) compared to away games (75.1 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been much better at home (82.4 PPG allowed) compared to their play on the road (89.1 PPG allowed).

In home games, Phoenix averages 29.1 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.3, while on the road it averages 28.9 per game and allows 37.1.

The Mercury average 0.7 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (20.3 at home, 19.6 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Phoenix is committing more turnovers in home games (16.0 per game) than away (15.6), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.3 per game) compared to on the road (12.7).

The Mercury hit 0.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.3). They also shoot a better percentage at home (31.5% in home games compared to 29.1% on the road).

Phoenix allows 1.0 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (8.3). But it allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (35.7% in home games compared to 32.6% on the road).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mercury have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

Phoenix is 3-10-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mercury's implied win probability is 55.6%.

