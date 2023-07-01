Nathan MacKinnon 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon is currently +800 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Nathan MacKinnon's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +800 (4th in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
Nathan MacKinnon 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|22:37
|723:53
|Goals
|0.4
|14
|Assists
|1.1
|34 (1st)
|Points
|1.5
|48 (2nd)
|Hits
|0.7
|22
|Takeaways
|0.5
|15
|Giveaways
|1.1
|36
|Penalty Minutes
|0.8
|24
Nathan MacKinnon's Next Game
- Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+
