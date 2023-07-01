Mercury vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 1
The Minnesota Lynx (6-9) will lean on Napheesa Collier (second in WNBA, 22.4 points per game) when they square off against Brittney Griner (fifth in league, 19.5) and the Phoenix Mercury (3-11) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.
Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-2)
|160.5
|-125
|+105
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-1.5)
|160.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-1.5)
|160.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|162.5
|-155
|+122
Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Mercury have put together a 3-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Minnesota is 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- In the Mercury's 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Lynx games have hit the over six out of 15 times this year.
