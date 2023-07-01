Kareem Jackson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kareem Jackson's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Kareem Jackson Injury Status
Jackson is currently not listed as injured.
Kareem Jackson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|94 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Kareem Jackson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
