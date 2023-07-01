At +10000, Justin Simmons is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 28th-best in the NFL.

Justin Simmons 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Justin Simmons Insights

On defense last year, Simmons helped set the tone with six interceptions to go with 69 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 12 games.

The Broncos ranked 19th in pass offense (211.3 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (210.2 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Denver averaged 113.8 rushing yards per game offensively last season (21st in NFL), and it gave up 109.8 rushing yards per game (10th) on the other side of the ball.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

